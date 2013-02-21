Alabama CB Dee Milliner will undergo shoulder surgery

Alabama cornerback Dee Milliner will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder after this weekend's NFL Scouting Combine, a source who has spoken with the player told NFL.com's Albert Breer.
Projected by NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock as the top cornerback prospect available, Milliner played through the injury during Alabama's BCS championship run. His surgery is expected to take place before the Crimson Tide's March 13 pro day.
"The doctors have informed us that he will be 100 percent and fully recovered in time for training camp in July," agent Tony Fleming told ESPN, which originally reported Milliner's surgery.
Milliner is expected to participate in every drill at the combine except for the bench press. Before the surgery, Mayock projected Milliner to break into the top 10 picks as long as he posted a sub-4.5-second 40-yard dash time.
Milliner joins college teammate Eddie Lacy, USC quarterback Matt Barkley and Oregon pass rusher Dion Jordan as first-round prospects with injury concerns heading into the combine.