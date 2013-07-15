Around the League

Presented By

AJ McCarron shines at Manning Passing Academy

Published: Jul 15, 2013 at 05:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

This year's draft class had only one quarterback selected in the first round, the first time that's happened since 2001. NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks believes NFL scouts and general managers resisted the urge to reach for quarterbacks because the classes of 2014 and 2015 are "loaded."

After attending the Manning Passing Academy in Louisiana last week, Brooks came away impressed with Alabama's AJ McCarron and Miami's Stephen Morris.

Brooks: Johnny Manziel's promise

Johnny Manziel showed something before leaving the Manning Passing Academy that impressed Bucky Brooks. More ...

Although Louisville junior Teddy Bridgewater is viewed as the consensus top quarterback prospect, Brooks notes that McCarron is "as pro-ready as they come at the position."

Brooks dispelled the notion that McCarron is a game manager unwilling to test defenses down the field, observing "superb arm strength" and "better than anticipated range and touch on deep balls." McCarron has the look of a franchise quarterback in the NFL, according to Brooks.

Morris isn't a household name like McCarron, but Brooks believes Morris might be the most talented quarterback in college football. Morris won the skills competition at the Manning Passing Academy, besting roughly 40 of the top quarterbacks in the nation. Morris is "deadly accurate" and can "spin the ball with exceptional velocity and zip," Brooks writes.

It will be interesting to see how Morris fares at Miami this season after losing offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch to the Jacksonville Jaguars. If he plays up to Brooks' expectations, Morris could be reunited with Fisch as an early first-round draft pick next year.

Follow Chris Wesseling on Twitter @ChrisWesseling.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW