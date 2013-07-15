AJ McCarron shines at Manning Passing Academy

This year's draft class had only one quarterback selected in the first round, the first time that's happened since 2001. NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks believes NFL scouts and general managers resisted the urge to reach for quarterbacks because the classes of 2014 and 2015 are "loaded."
After attending the Manning Passing Academy in Louisiana last week, Brooks came away impressed with Alabama's AJ McCarron and Miami's Stephen Morris.
Brooks: Johnny Manziel's promise
Johnny Manziel showed something before leaving the Manning Passing Academy that impressed Bucky Brooks. More ...
Although Louisville junior Teddy Bridgewater is viewed as the consensus top quarterback prospect, Brooks notes that McCarron is "as pro-ready as they come at the position."
Brooks dispelled the notion that McCarron is a game manager unwilling to test defenses down the field, observing "superb arm strength" and "better than anticipated range and touch on deep balls." McCarron has the look of a franchise quarterback in the NFL, according to Brooks.
Morris isn't a household name like McCarron, but Brooks believes Morris might be the most talented quarterback in college football. Morris won the skills competition at the Manning Passing Academy, besting roughly 40 of the top quarterbacks in the nation. Morris is "deadly accurate" and can "spin the ball with exceptional velocity and zip," Brooks writes.
It will be interesting to see how Morris fares at Miami this season after losing offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch to the Jacksonville Jaguars. If he plays up to Brooks' expectations, Morris could be reunited with Fisch as an early first-round draft pick next year.