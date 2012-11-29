Airport investigates egging of New Orleans Saints' bus

So you probably heard about how the New Orleans Saints' team bus was hit with a covert egg attack Wednesday night in Atlanta. You might not know that the incident has inspired a full-blown investigation.
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport spokeswoman Myrna White released a statement on the matter Thursday.
"It has been confirmed that eggs were thrown at a New Orleans Saints' charter bus as they departed the ramp last night," White said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "Airline workers were in the ramp area. Airport and airline officials are investigating the incident and further information will be forthcoming."
White stressed that "disciplinary action will be taken" against the offending airline workers. General manager Louis Miller will meet with the suspects.
On the bright side, the workers probably won't have to buy a beer in the Atlanta area for a while. And they will be the subjects of an awesome future segment of "Dateline."
UPDATE: Louis Miller, an aviation general manager at the airport, told NFL Network that one employee was at fault for the egg throwing, although that person hasn't been identified. Witnesses say they saw the employee in question throw three to four eggs at the bus at the airport's ramp area.
Miller says extra security will be provided for the Saints as they return to the airport after Thursday night's game.