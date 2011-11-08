Ailing Cardinals QB Kolb in jeopardy of missing another game

It's looking doubtful that Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kevin Kolb will start this weekend in his first trip back to Philadelphia, a source with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.
Kolb is dealing with a fairly significant sprained foot, as well as a turf toe injury that he suffered during a Week 8 loss at Baltimore. According to the Cardinals' official website, Kolb said Tuesday on KGME-AM that a bone bruise "has shown its face" in the last couple of days and he is "touch and go" to practice Wednesday.
Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt said Monday that Kolb was day to day and the team was using a wait-and-see approach with its signal-caller.
John Skelton is in line to take first-team practice reps with the Cardinals, who are skeptical about Kolb's availability this week. Skelton was 20-of-35 passing for 222 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's overtime victory over the St. Louis Rams.