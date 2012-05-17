Ahman Green plots NFL return at age 35

Ahman Green hasn't appeared in an NFL game since January 2010, when the Green Bay Packers fell to the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC wild card.
Green retired from the league in August 2011 -- or did he? The 35-year-old running back says he isn't done.
"I've got at least five years left in me to play football," Green told FOXSportsWisconsin.com. "I came into the league in special teams and I'd have no problem doing that again. Playing special teams in kickoff coverage, punt coverage. Just put me anywhere. I'm a football player first. That's something my dad always reminded me. 'You're a football player, not just a running back.' "
Green's career has diversified since leaving Green Bay: He spent 2010 with the Omaha Nighthawks of the UFL and 2011 with the CFL's Montreal Alouettes. Through it all, he's maintained a home close to Lambeau Field and wants back in with the Packers.
"I know that I could help the team," Green said. "I'd be happy to play along with Aaron (Rodgers) a few more years and help those guys win another Super Bowl. I would love to be around."
After eight seasons with Packers and two each with the Texans and Seahawks, Green left the game with 9,205 career rushing yards, 31st on the all-time list just behind Earl Campbell. But the job market for a 35-year-old running back is below abysmal. This might be a dream deferred for Green at this stage in life.