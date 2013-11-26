Ahmad Brooks: RGIII shouldn't be playing through knee injury

Robert Griffin III has found it difficult to replicate his captivating 2012 rookie campaign. The Washington Redskins quarterback has labored mightily to meet lofty expectations in his sophomore season, and questions surrounding his recent string of subpar performances have permeated his postgame news conferences.
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks, who sacked RGIII twice in the 49ers' 27-6 dismantling of the Redskins on Monday night, thinks he knows the reason for the struggling signal-caller's malaise -- and it has to do with Griffin's right knee.
"He's obviously a man and he makes his own decisions, but I personally don't feel he should be playing right now," Brooks said, per CSN Washington.
When pressed to specify if he attributed Griffin's problems to the lingering effects of a knee injury sustained in the Redskins' playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks in January, Brooks was unequivocal with his response.
"I don't think he should be playing," Brooks added. "You can see it. Everybody can see it. Everybody can see it."
Griffin was sacked four times and was constantly under pressure Monday night. He finished the game 17 of 27 through the air for a lackluster 127 yards and one interception. Niners linebacker Aldon Smith tallied the other two takedowns.
Despite RGIII's underwhelming outing, Brooks heaped praise on the second-year quarterback for his resilience.
"He's a man. He has the heart of a warrior and is going to go out there and play regardless of the circumstance," Brooks said. "Everybody can see it. Everybody can see it. He shouldn't be playing."