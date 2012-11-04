Ahmad Bradshaw to start for New York Giants

New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw is set to play in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL.com and NFL Network's Kimberly Jones.
Bradshaw was listed as questionable with a foot injury that kept him from practicing this week.
UPDATE: Bradshaw is indeed active for the game, and the Giants also confirmed that Phillips will not play.
Other inactives for the Giants are linebacker Chase Blackburn, defensive end Adewale Ojomo, tight end Bear Pascoe, linebacker Keith Rivers, tight end Adrien Robinson and linebacker Jacquian Williams.
Inactive players for the Steelers are: quarterback Charlie Batch, running back Jonathan Dwyer, offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert, running back Rashard Mendenhall, stong safety Troy Polamalu, linebacker Stevenson Sylvester and nose tackle Alameda Ta'amu.