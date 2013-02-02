Around the League

Ahmad Bradshaw recovering from latest foot surgery

Published: Feb 02, 2013 at 06:33 AM
Chris Wesseling

New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw showed up for Saturday's autograph session at the Super Bowl NFL Experience with a motorized scooter and a walking boot after undergoing another procedure on his right foot two weeks ago.

Bradshaw said he needed the procedure because last offseason's stem-cell treatment "wore off." The latest surgery is to replace a screw with a bigger one that will go through the bone originally fractured in 2009 as well as the one cracked in 2011. His recovery is expected to take eight more weeks, though he figures to be eased into offseason workouts.

Turning 27 in March, Bradshaw has undergone three known surgeries on his right foot as well as procedures on his left foot and both ankles.

With 2011 first-rounder David Wilson ready to take over as "lead dog," Bradshaw acknowledged in late December that he could be a salary-cap casualty this year. He now says he wants to stay with the Giants, but the presence of backs Wilson and Andre Brown could put his roster spot in jeopardy if the Giants are "short on funds."

