Ahmad Bradshaw, Pittsburgh Steelers to meet, again

Free-agent tracker
NFL free agency is underway. Follow all of the latest player rumors and signings in our free-agent tracker. More...
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Steelers plan to bring the free-agent running back in for a second visit prior to the 2013 NFL Draft.
The Steelers want to check in on the status of Bradshaw's surgically repaired right foot, according to a source informed of the team's plans. If everything checks out, the team will make an attempt to sign the running back.
And so it continues. Bradshaw met with the Steelerstwo weeks ago, taking a physical, but he left the team without a contract offer. The Steelers remained interested, however, proven by the team's decision to set up a second visit.
ProFootballTalk.com reported Wednesday that the Cincinnati Bengals have also expressed interest in Bradshaw. A visit could happen in the next two weeks.
Bradshaw would be a nice fit with both teams. His health looms over everything for the time being.