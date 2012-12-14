Around the League

Ahmad Bradshaw out Sunday for New York Giants

Published: Dec 14, 2012 at 05:32 AM

The New York Giants will be without running back Ahmad Bradshaw on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Jones: New York's new big star

David Wilson is the hottest topic in the Giants' facility. Is the rookie the key to N.Y.'s repeat hopes? Kimberly Jones examines. More ...

Bradshaw was ruled out Friday, two days after Giants coach Tom Coughlin announced the veteran had suffered a sprained knee during last week's 52-27 win over the New Orleans Saints.

The news isn't a surprise. Bradshaw, who has rushed for 869 yards and five touchdowns on 196 carries this season, sat out practice all week, his workload limited to riding on a stationary bike.

"It would have been a reach for him to be ready," Coughlin said Friday, in comments distributed by the Giants. "With someone like that, his constitution, you have to give him every benefit of the doubt. I'm sure he'd be disappointed right now. He thinks come game day it's all going to straighten out for him. In this case, it's, medically, really the only wise move.

Lombardi: Don't expand playoffs

Roger Goodell says the NFL is pondering postseason expansion. Michael Lombardi explains why this is a bad idea. More ...

Bradshaw's injury coincided with a breakout game from rookie running back David Wilson, who's in line to make his first career start. Wilson set a franchise record with 327 all-purpose yards against the Saints and scored three touchdowns, and Coughlin said Friday he believes the rookie can be a 20-carry back for the Giants.

Wilson -- the subject of this week's "ATL Film Room" -- now has a golden opportunity to make himself a permanent fixture in the Giants' offense. In a related story, if you haven't picked up Wilson for your fantasy playoff matchup, you're already too late.

