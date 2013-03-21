Around the League

Ahmad Bradshaw: New York Jets are interested in me

Published: Mar 21, 2013 at 12:57 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Ahmad Bradshaw is the most intriguing running back still left out on the open market. He should find a home before the season, but he won't work out for teams until his foot fully heals.

That could take some time, but Bradshaw told the Michael Kay Show that three intriguing teams are interested: The Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets. The teams other than the Jets have been mentioned as candidates for Bradshaw before.

"There's a lot of teams out there that need running backs," Bradshaw said, via The Star-Ledger. "I want to go to a team (where) I can be the No. 1 back, get multiple carries every game. I just want to be able to help and be a big part of it."

Bradshaw is only 27 years old, but it seems like he's got the body of an older back. Let's break down the three teams as potential fits:

Packers: Coach Mike McCarthy hinted the Packers want more of a 1-2 punch at running back in 2013. At this stage, DuJuan Harris, Alex Green and James Starks are all in the mix. Bradshaw could fit well as a versatile veteran that excels in the passing game.

Steelers: They kicked the tires of Beanie Wells, but haven't signed him. That shows a willingness to add a veteran rather than fill their need through the 2013 NFL Draft. The Steelers need to upgrade from Jonathan Dwyer and restricted free agent Isaac Redman.

Jets: With Shonn Greenenow buggingChris Johnson on the Tennessee Titans, the Jets have Bilal Powell, Joe McKnight and free-agent pickup Mike Goodson on the roster. Goodson's signing could make Bradshaw superfluous.

It's hard out there for a running back. Michael Turner remains out of work. Steven Jackson didn't get much money from the Atlanta Falcons. Bradshaw might have to wait until after the draft to find work, but he's still young enough to help a team out. We like the Steelers as a fit.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

