Ahmad Bradshaw (neck) put on Indianapolis Colts' IR

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Indianapolis Colts running back will undergo neck surgery and miss the remainder of the season, per a team source. The Colts later announced that Bradshaw was placed on season-ending injured reserve. ProFootballTalk first reported news of the surgery.
Bradshaw injured his neck in the Colts' Week 3 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Surgery loomed as a possibility, but the hope was that rest and rehabilitation would allow the neck to heal on its own. That plan now apparently has been abandoned.
Bradshaw and Vick Ballard were expected to handle the majority of work at running back for the Colts this season. Instead, both were lost to season-ending injuries by the end of September. Trent Richardson and Donald Brown will continue on as the new face of Indy's backfield.
"We really feel Donald Brown and Trent Richardson is a heck of a backfield," Colts owner Jim Irsay told Rapoport at the NFL Fall Meeting.
This is a terrible setback for Bradshaw, who signed a one-year contract with the Colts and was hoping to prove himself as a player both productive and durable. With a neck injury to go with a pair of chronically bad feet, Bradshaw could find it difficult getting another team to take a chance on him.