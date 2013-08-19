Ahmad Bradshaw: N.Y. Giants' tribute 'heartbreaking'

Returning to New York for the first time since the Giants released him in February, Bradshaw was "surprised" by the organization's video tribute before the Colts' 20-12 victory.
"Oh man, that was awesome," Bradshaw said after Sunday's game. "My heart just dropped when that happened. It was just heartbreaking, man. Six years being here and to come and see that, it's heartbreaking."
As Dan Hanzus mentioned after the game, it seemed evident that Bradshaw never wanted to leave the Giants. The return to MetLife Stadium was understandably disorienting for the two-time Super Bowl winner.
"Very weird," Bradshaw said of preparing to play in a different uniform. "Like I said, six years, my whole NFL career has been here. To come from the opposite locker room, it's something I never thought would come."