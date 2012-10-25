Ahmad Bradshaw misses New York Giants practice

Giants coach Tom Coughlin said Bradshaw "maybe ... hopefully" will practice Friday, according to Ralph Vacchiano of the New York Daily News. Bradshaw, on the other hand, said he feels good and sat out Thursday for precautionary reasons. He plans to practice Friday.
Bradshaw always seems to have a foot injury, and the latest version popped up against the San Francisco 49ers two weeks ago. He's one of those guys who plays through some ailment on a weekly basis, so it's hard to believe he won't play. Especially if he practices Friday.
And if not, Andre Brown has been a capable backup, and David Wilson is ready to begin his march to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.