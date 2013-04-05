Ahmad Bradshaw might be on Denver Broncos' radar

Free-agent tracker
Jeff Legwold of The Denver Post reported Friday that the Broncos will "not keep status quo" at running back with both Knowshon Moreno and Willis McGahee on the rebound from injuries.
The team took "long looks" at Ahmad Bradshaw and Shonn Greene, according to Legwold. Greene signed last month with the Tennessee Titans, but Bradshaw is in a holding pattern as suitors, led by the Pittsburgh Steelers, wait to see how his latest foot surgery pans out. The 27-year-old former New York Giants runner has undergone three known operations on his right foot, along with procedures on his left foot and both ankles.
Still, a healthy Bradshaw would give the Broncos a pounding, aggressive back to pair alongside Ronnie Hillman and whoever else sticks around. Moreno is coming off stem-cell treatment on his knee and the 32-year-old McGahee is healing from a season-ending knee injury. McGahee is scheduled to make $2.5 million this season and looms as a candidate for release.
One way or another, the Broncos "will almost certainly" grab another back in the draft, according to Legwold, while Bradshaw remains on the radar.