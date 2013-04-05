Ahmad Bradshaw might be on Denver Broncos' radar

The team took "long looks" at Ahmad Bradshaw and Shonn Greene, according to Legwold. Greene signed last month with the Tennessee Titans, but Bradshaw is in a holding pattern as suitors, led by the Pittsburgh Steelers, wait to see how his latest foot surgery pans out. The 27-year-old former New York Giants runner has undergone three known operations on his right foot, along with procedures on his left foot and both ankles.