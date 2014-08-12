Ahmad Bradshaw expects to play for Colts in Week 1

The Indianapolis Colts' Ahmad Bradshaw is in the spotlight after the running back who replaced him in New York -- David Wilson -- was forced into retirement due to concerns about a surgically repaired neck.
Bradshaw is coming off a neck surgery of his own to repair a bulging disc, but insists his injury is unrelated to Wilson's.
"There are not a lot of guys that have been through neck surgeries and a year later they are playing football again, especially at my position," Bradshaw said recently, via The Herald Bulletin. "Right now, as we speak, I am as confident as anything going in. I don't think about my neck at all playing, and I am just shooting forward from here on."
Bradshaw isn't sure if he will get the green light to make his 2014 preseason debut Saturday versus the Giants, but is confident that he will ready to play against the Broncos in the regular-season opener.
With Vick Ballardset to miss a second consecutive season and Trent Richardsonstill stutter-stepping as you read this, the Colts are going to need Bradshaw to play a significant role in the ground attack.
