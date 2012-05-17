Agent expects Donald Driver to remain a Packer

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver's long-term future with the club has been in question throughout the offseason. The Packers' all-time leader in receptions (735) and receiving yards (10,060) turned 37 in February and is carrying a $5 million cap charge, which could be wiped off the books if he were released.
The expectation has been that the Packers and Driver's agent, Jordan Woy, would work out a new contract to bring Driver back at a reduced rate, but the current "Dancing With The Stars" finalist created a stir with a cryptic tweet that some interpreted as a statement regarding a change in his status on the Packers' roster.
"Hello everyone: I'm a packer for life. It will never change. Go Pack Go!!!!," Driver wrote Thursday afternoon.
Woy reached out to former Andrew Brandt, a former Packers executive who currently runs the National Football Post, to clarify the situation via Twitter:
Driver started 14 of 16 games in 2011, but he played less than 50 percent of the snaps, and his 37 receptions for 445 yards represented his worst statistical output since he became a full-time starter in 2002. Driver did score six touchdowns, though, and is six more away from tying Sterling Sharpe for second place on the Packers' all-time list. As long as he's willing to play for a lot less than the $5 million he's owed, there should be room for him on the Packers roster.