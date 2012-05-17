Agent expects Donald Driver to remain a Packer

Driver started 14 of 16 games in 2011, but he played less than 50 percent of the snaps, and his 37 receptions for 445 yards represented his worst statistical output since he became a full-time starter in 2002. Driver did score six touchdowns, though, and is six more away from tying Sterling Sharpe for second place on the Packers' all-time list. As long as he's willing to play for a lot less than the $5 million he's owed, there should be room for him on the Packers roster.