Agent: Andrew McDonald is Wells report's 'Player A'

"He's been a member of another organization since last season and is trying to focus on the future," Tessler wrote of McDonald, now with the Carolina Panthers. "When Ted Wells approached Andrew at the end of the investigation, Mr. Wells already had all the information contained in the report that he had gotten elsewhere. While Andrew can't speak for any other players involved in the report, he personally has no problem with the Miami Dolphins organization and has the highest opinion of (offensive line coach Jim) Turner both personally and professionally and feels terrible about the way their relationship has been portrayed in the report."