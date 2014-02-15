Agent: Andrew McDonald is Wells report's 'Player A'

Offensive lineman Richie Incognito tweeted Friday night that Ted Wells "could not define me in 144 years let alone 144 pages" of his investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct concerning the Miami Dolphins.
Former 'Fins lineman Andrew McDonald -- referenced as "Player A" in the Wells report -- would rather he was never defined in the first place.
McDonald's agent, Brett Tessler, in a statement obtained Saturday by NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, declared that his client is "disappointed that his name has become associated with this story."
"He's been a member of another organization since last season and is trying to focus on the future," Tessler wrote of McDonald, now with the Carolina Panthers. "When Ted Wells approached Andrew at the end of the investigation, Mr. Wells already had all the information contained in the report that he had gotten elsewhere. While Andrew can't speak for any other players involved in the report, he personally has no problem with the Miami Dolphins organization and has the highest opinion of (offensive line coach Jim) Turner both personally and professionally and feels terrible about the way their relationship has been portrayed in the report."
Wells and his team interviewed several subjects who told investigators that Turner gave McDonald a male blow-up doll as a gag gift in December 2012. This came after McDonald consistently was attacked with homophobic insults. Turner said he didn't recall the episode, per the report, but investigators said they didn't believe the coach.
When asked if McDonald felt he was bullied or harassed, Tessler said Saturday that the statement speaks for itself, according to The Associated Press.
On the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast," the guys debate Joe Philbin's future in Miami before playing another round of "Win Wess' Toaster."