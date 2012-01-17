After Caldwell firing, what's next for Indianapolis?



Jason Smith NFL.com

Farewell, Peyton -- this is Andrew Luck's team

This move is about the future, and I mean the next-year future. They're drafting Andrew Luck. Jim Caldwell has shown he has no talent for developing QBs. He stuck with a terrible Curtis Painter far too long, while Dan Orlovsky toiled away on the bench. When he finally turned to Orlovsky, it was clear he should've been the guy all along. That was what killed Caldwell in Indy.

You're going to need a new regime for the Andrew Luck era, which I maintain will begin next season with Peyton Manning somewhere else. (Look, Eli's a smart guy -- he's not waxing in detail about his brother coming to New York unless it's a possibility. Eli talks to the media all the time and knows what power his words have.) Peyton coming back to Indy would be like when Luke went back home to see his aunt and uncle in Star Wars ... only to find them burned up. He knew then he had to leave, as there was nothing there for him anymore. Farewell, Tatooine and the old Colts! Reggie Wayne could be a goner, Dallas Clark is hurt, they're in salary-cap hell thanks to bad signings, and they've drafted poorly. That about sum it up? This isn't a Colts team on the verge of contending again. Indy hit its peak with this core group in 2008 and have steadily declined since. They're starting over.