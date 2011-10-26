After benching, Vikings' McNabb insists: 'I'm not a distraction'

"Am I pissed off about it? Of course. But pissed off to myself, knowing I could have played a lot better to help. Obviously, we have a lot of deficiencies on this team. We have to be able to fill holes we've had problems with throughout (the season). Personally, I just look at what I could have done better. But most importantly, (my role is) helping the young kid (Christian Ponder) have his confidence going on the field."