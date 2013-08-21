AFC West Preview: Kansas City Chiefs set to surprise?

General manager Reggie McKenzie says the Raiders are far ahead of where they were one year ago. I want to believe in Dennis Allen as a quality head coach, but it's hard to see the talent on the roster. There are too many new starters and random free-agent pickups. The team's best player -- left tackle Jared Veldheer -- is out for a few months. Chris Wesseling and Marc Sessler made a bet: If the Raiders win six games this season, Wesseling must eat his own softball pants.