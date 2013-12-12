Around the League

Presented By

AFC Playoff Picture: How does Bolts' win affect race?

Published: Dec 12, 2013 at 04:38 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

The San Diego Chargers stunned the Denver Broncos Thursday night in what we believe was the upset of this NFL season.

The playoff picture

NFL-131103-IA.jpg

How would your team's prospects look if the season ended today? See where each team stands in the playoff picture midway through the season. More ...

It also shakes up the AFC Playoff Picture. Here are the big implications following Denver's 27-20 loss:

  1. New England is in the pole position to earn homefield advantage in the playoffs. The Patriots will be the No. 1 seed if they can win at Miami, at Baltimore, and then at home against Buffalo in Week 17. That will be challenging considering  their defensive struggles and the loss of Rob Gronkowski, but they've surprised us before this season.
  1. The AFC West is back up for grabs too -- sort of. The Chiefs, at 10-3, can tie the Broncos for first place with a win on Sunday in Oakland. The Broncos hold the tiebreaker over Kansas City, but this Broncos' loss means that Denver needs to win out to ensure a division title. That shouldn't be too hard. They close out the season with road games in Houston and Oakland.
  1. This was a must-win game for the Chargers and they came through. They are now 7-7 with two home games left against Oakland and Kansas City. We like the Chargers' chances of winning both of those games and finishing 9-7.

That's the good news. The bad news is that San Diego has tiebreaker problems against Miami and Baltimore. The Dolphins beat the Chargers head to head. San Diego also has six conference losses, which means they would lose any tiebreaker with the Ravens. San Diego would also lose a three-team tiebreaker.

Essentially, the Chargers need to win out and hope both the Dolphins and Ravens go 1-2 over the next three weeks. Crazier things have happened, including on Thursday night.

*The latest "Around The League Podcast" reviewed our biggest disappointments of the 2013 season and much more. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW