AFC North training camp preview: Four big questions

Brown, taken in the second round of April's draft, should be ready for the start of camp on the heels of hernia surgery in May. Brown's sideline-to-sideline speed makes him a strong candidate to play all three downs and produce right away in Ray Ray's old inside linebacker spot. Elam, Baltimore's first-round draft pick, was praised for rapidly picking up the defense during offseason practices. He's taking over for Pollard at strong safety, with Michael Huff penciled in at Reed's free safety spot. Still, it's Elam who's seen as the future star in the secondary.