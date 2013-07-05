Around the League

Presented By

AFC North training camp preview: Four big questions

Published: Jul 05, 2013 at 03:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

After taking a peek at the AFC East, let's take a look at some of the pressing questions facing AFC North teams prior to training camp. (To hear our division previews in podcast form, just click into the sound file below or go right here.)

Baltimore Ravens: Can Arthur Brown and Matt Elam fill big shoes?

The departure of both Ray Lewis and Ed Reed means the Super Bowl champions will look a whole lot different on defense this season. The Ravens also waved goodbye to Paul Kruger, Dannell Ellerbe and Bernard Pollard, among others. With plenty of new faces in Baltimore, the spotlight burns brightest on rookie linebacker Arthur Brown and first-year safety Matt Elam.

Brown, taken in the second round of April's draft, should be ready for the start of camp on the heels of hernia surgery in May. Brown's sideline-to-sideline speed makes him a strong candidate to play all three downs and produce right away in Ray Ray's old inside linebacker spot. Elam, Baltimore's first-round draft pick, was praised for rapidly picking up the defense during offseason practices. He's taking over for Pollard at strong safety, with Michael Huff penciled in at Reed's free safety spot. Still, it's Elam who's seen as the future star in the secondary.

Cincinnati Bengals: Will new offensive weapons fit in?

Cincinnati's offense was, at its worst, a sleep-inducing outfit last season. The Bengals hit rock bottom in their 19-13 wild-card loss to the Houston Texans. With only 80 yards on the ground and 127 through the air, the offseason to-do list was clear: Find new weapons for quarterback Andy Dalton. Not a team prone to spending big bucks in free agency, the Bengals mined the draft to add running back Giovani Bernard and versatile tight end Tyler Eifert.

Bernard's speed has wowed coaches, leaving Hue Jackson to suggest that the Bengals could have the runner split out wide as a pass-catcher this season. Meanwhile, Eifert was seen lining up all over the place this offseason. My two biggest problems with Cincy's attack last season: 1) When A.J. Green wasn't open deep, too many plays fell apart. 2) BenJarvus Green-Ellis was a limited presence in the backfield.

Rookie backs and tight ends are asked to produce immediately in today's NFL. If Bernard and Eifert make a successful transition to the pros, this Dalton-led offense could be fun to watch in 2013.

Cleveland Browns: Will Trent Richardson be ready?

A fully healthy Trent Richardson is a candidate for more carries than any running back in the AFC. But a healthy Trent Richardson is something we've never witnessed in the NFL.

His toughness is unquestioned after playing through multiple cracked ribs and a variety of lower-body ailments as a rookie, but after a leg injury kept him out of organized team activities and minicamp, tangible concerns over Richardson's durability have bubbled up.

Whispers that Richardson could miss all of August appear overblown, with more recent reports suggesting he'll be ready for the start of camp. With receiver Josh Gordon suspended for the first two games of the year, it's critical that Richardson be at or close to 100 percent out of the gate to keep this offense churning. Maybe the new haircut will help.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Who replaces Mike Wallace?

Few teams adapt to change better than the Steelers, but the loss of Mike Wallace is a concern for Pittsburgh's passing attack.

Antonio Brown has the tools of a No. 1 wide receiver, but there's no proven deep threat here. Wallace wasn't as productive after the catch as some believe, but Wallace produced 32 touchdowns in four seasons in Pittsburgh, whereas Brown has only seven scores since 2010. Emmanuel Sanders emerged as a reliable target in 2012, but he has only 94 receptions for 1,290 yards over the past three seasons.

The addition of rookie Markus Wheaton is a plus. The former Oregon State star has a chance to see plenty of playing time on passing downs. Our very own Daniel Jeremiah said after the draft that Wheaton has the "kind of toughness Hines Ward had." Wheaton, according to Jeremiah, is "capable of doing everything" and will serve as a "huge chess piece" for Ben Roethlisberger.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.

news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.

news

Ingram: With Dobbins, Ravens RBs will be NFL's best

Running back Mark Ingram is excited to have rookie J.K. Dobbins joining him and believes the Ravens will have the best backfield stable around.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More