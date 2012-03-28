AFC North leads the way with 39 total picks

• The Cincinnati Bengals have eight picks, and that includes the 17th and 21st selections in the first round (thank you very much, Carson Palmer). ATLs take: As we've mentioned before, we NEED to see former Raiders coach and current Bengals assistant Hue Jackson deliver the card to the podium for that 17th pick, considering he's the man who engineered the "greatest trade" in NFL history. If Cincy plays their cards right, this could be remembered as a draft that pulls the Bengals out of the kiddie pool. They nailed it last season with A.J. Green and Andy Dalton and will have the opportunity to find a pair of productive, scheme-fitting talents with three picks in the top 53 selections in 2012.