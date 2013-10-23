AFC, NFC players of the week to be revealed on NFL Network

Published: Oct 22, 2013 at 11:00 PM

The NFL will announce the AFC and NFC Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week during Wednesday's "NFL AM" on NFL Network. "NFL AM" airs at 6 a.m. ET and re-airs at 10 a.m. ET.

Teams submit their own nominees for weekly honors. Here are Week 7's nominees:

AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Mike Brown, WR: Had five receptions for 120 yards in the Jacksonville Jaguars' 24-6 loss to the San Diego Chargers.
Jamaal Charles, RB: Totaled 123 scrimmage yards (86 rushing, 37 receiving) with one rushing touchdown in the Kansas City Chiefs' 17-16 win over the Houston Texans.
Andy Dalton, QB: Completed 24 of 34 passes for 372 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Cincinnati Bengals' 27-24 win over the Detroit Lions.
Eric Decker, WR: Had eight receptions for 150 yards with one touchdown in the Denver Broncos' 39-33 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
A.J. Green, WR: Had six catches for 155 yards and a touchdown in the Cincinnati Bengals' 27-24 win over the Detroit Lions.
Andrew Luck, QB: Completed 21 of 38 passes for 228 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Indianapolis Colts' 39-33 win over the Denver Broncos.
Philip Rivers, QB: Completed 22 of 26 passes for 285 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the San Diego Chargers' 24-6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Antonio Allen, S: Recorded nine tackles and had a 23-yard interception-return touchdown in the New York Jets' 30-27 win over the New England Patriots.
Tamba Hali, LB: Posted six tackles, 2.5 sacks and forced two fumbles in the Kansas City Chiefs' 17-16 win over the Houston Texans.
Chandler Jones, DE: Had 11 tackles, two sacks and forced one fumble in the New England Patriots' 30-27 loss to the New York Jets.
Robert Mathis, LB: Had five tackles, two sacks and forced one fumble in the Indianapolis Colts' 39-33 win over the Denver Broncos.
Lawrence Timmons, LB: Tied a career high with 17 tackles in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 19-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Mario Williams, DE: Had three tackles, two sacks and forced a fumble in the Buffalo Bills' 23-21 win over the Miami Dolphins.

AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Dan Carpenter, K: Connected on all three field goals (39, 20 and 31 yards) including the game-winner, in the Buffalo Bills' 23-21 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Nick Folk, K: Connected on all three field goals (37, 37 and 42 yards) including the game-winner, in the New York Jets' 30-27 win over the New England Patriots.
Pat McAfee, P: Punted nine times for 440 yards (48.9 average), including six punts inside the 20-yard line, in the Indianapolis Colts' 39-33 win over the Denver Broncos.
Shaun Suisham, K: Connected on all four field goals (34, 28, 38 and 42 yards) including the game-winner, in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 19-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Jarrett Boykin, WR: Had eight catches for 103 yards and a touchdown in the Green Bay Packers' 31-13 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Dez Bryant, WR: Had eight catches for 110 yards in the Dallas Cowboys' 17-3 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Harry Douglas, WR: Had seven catches for 149 yards and a touchdown in the Atlanta Falcons' 31-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Jordan Reed, TE: Had nine catches for 134 yards and a touchdown in the Washington Redskins' 45-41 win over the Chicago Bears.
Aaron Rodgers, QB: Passed for 260 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Green Bay Packers' 31-13 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Matt Ryan, QB: Passed for 273 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in the Atlanta Falcons' 31-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Russell Wilson, QB: Passed for 235 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in the Seattle Seahawks' 34-22 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Brandon Browner, CB: Had an interception and four tackles in the Seattle Seahawks' 34-22 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Brandon Carr, CB: Had an interception and four tackles in the Dallas Cowboys' 17-3 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jamari Lattimore, LB: Had a sack and 12 tackles in the Green Bay Packers' 31-13 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Sean Lee, LB: Had an interception and 11 tackles in the Dallas Cowboys' 17-3 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
William Moore, S: Had a sack and seven tackles in the Atlanta Falcons' 31-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Captain Munnerlyn, CB: Had a 45-yard interception-return touchdown, a fumble recovery and five tackles in the Carolina Panthers' 30-15 win over the St. Louis Rams.
Brian Orakpo, LB: Had a 29-yard interception-return touchdown and four tackles in the Washington Redskins' 45-41 win over the Chicago Bears.

NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Josh Brown, K: Converted all three field-goal attempts (35, 23 and 36 yards) and two PATs in the New York Giants' 23-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Graham Gano, K: Converted all three field-goal attempts (37, 31 and 50 yards) and three PATs in the Carolina Panthers' 30-15 win over the St. Louis Rams.
Devin Hester, KR: Returned a punt 81 yards for a touchdown in the Chicago Bears' 45-41 loss to the Washington Redskins.
Andy Lee, P: Averaged 46.7 yards per punt and placed three punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line in the San Francisco 49ers' 31-17 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Kassim Osgood, WR: Recovered a muffed punt in the end zone for a touchdown in the San Francisco 49ers' 31-17 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Marcus Sherels, PR: Returned a punt 86 yards for a touchdown and finished with 119 yards on four returns in the Minnesota Vikings' 23-7 loss to the New York Giants.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.

news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.

news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.

news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.

news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.

news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.

news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.

news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.

news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.

news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE