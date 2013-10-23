AFC, NFC players of the week to be revealed on NFL Network

The NFL will announce the AFC and NFC Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week during Wednesday's "NFL AM" on NFL Network. "NFL AM" airs at 6 a.m. ET and re-airs at 10 a.m. ET.
Teams submit their own nominees for weekly honors. Here are Week 7's nominees:
AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Mike Brown, WR: Had five receptions for 120 yards in the Jacksonville Jaguars' 24-6 loss to the San Diego Chargers.
Jamaal Charles, RB: Totaled 123 scrimmage yards (86 rushing, 37 receiving) with one rushing touchdown in the Kansas City Chiefs' 17-16 win over the Houston Texans.
Andy Dalton, QB: Completed 24 of 34 passes for 372 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Cincinnati Bengals' 27-24 win over the Detroit Lions.
Eric Decker, WR: Had eight receptions for 150 yards with one touchdown in the Denver Broncos' 39-33 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
A.J. Green, WR: Had six catches for 155 yards and a touchdown in the Cincinnati Bengals' 27-24 win over the Detroit Lions.
Andrew Luck, QB: Completed 21 of 38 passes for 228 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Indianapolis Colts' 39-33 win over the Denver Broncos.
Philip Rivers, QB: Completed 22 of 26 passes for 285 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the San Diego Chargers' 24-6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Antonio Allen, S: Recorded nine tackles and had a 23-yard interception-return touchdown in the New York Jets' 30-27 win over the New England Patriots.
Tamba Hali, LB: Posted six tackles, 2.5 sacks and forced two fumbles in the Kansas City Chiefs' 17-16 win over the Houston Texans.
Chandler Jones, DE: Had 11 tackles, two sacks and forced one fumble in the New England Patriots' 30-27 loss to the New York Jets.
Robert Mathis, LB: Had five tackles, two sacks and forced one fumble in the Indianapolis Colts' 39-33 win over the Denver Broncos.
Lawrence Timmons, LB: Tied a career high with 17 tackles in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 19-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Mario Williams, DE: Had three tackles, two sacks and forced a fumble in the Buffalo Bills' 23-21 win over the Miami Dolphins.
AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Dan Carpenter, K: Connected on all three field goals (39, 20 and 31 yards) including the game-winner, in the Buffalo Bills' 23-21 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Nick Folk, K: Connected on all three field goals (37, 37 and 42 yards) including the game-winner, in the New York Jets' 30-27 win over the New England Patriots.
Pat McAfee, P: Punted nine times for 440 yards (48.9 average), including six punts inside the 20-yard line, in the Indianapolis Colts' 39-33 win over the Denver Broncos.
Shaun Suisham, K: Connected on all four field goals (34, 28, 38 and 42 yards) including the game-winner, in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 19-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Jarrett Boykin, WR: Had eight catches for 103 yards and a touchdown in the Green Bay Packers' 31-13 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Dez Bryant, WR: Had eight catches for 110 yards in the Dallas Cowboys' 17-3 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Harry Douglas, WR: Had seven catches for 149 yards and a touchdown in the Atlanta Falcons' 31-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Jordan Reed, TE: Had nine catches for 134 yards and a touchdown in the Washington Redskins' 45-41 win over the Chicago Bears.
Aaron Rodgers, QB: Passed for 260 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Green Bay Packers' 31-13 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Matt Ryan, QB: Passed for 273 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in the Atlanta Falcons' 31-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Russell Wilson, QB: Passed for 235 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in the Seattle Seahawks' 34-22 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Brandon Browner, CB: Had an interception and four tackles in the Seattle Seahawks' 34-22 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Brandon Carr, CB: Had an interception and four tackles in the Dallas Cowboys' 17-3 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jamari Lattimore, LB: Had a sack and 12 tackles in the Green Bay Packers' 31-13 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Sean Lee, LB: Had an interception and 11 tackles in the Dallas Cowboys' 17-3 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
William Moore, S: Had a sack and seven tackles in the Atlanta Falcons' 31-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Captain Munnerlyn, CB: Had a 45-yard interception-return touchdown, a fumble recovery and five tackles in the Carolina Panthers' 30-15 win over the St. Louis Rams.
Brian Orakpo, LB: Had a 29-yard interception-return touchdown and four tackles in the Washington Redskins' 45-41 win over the Chicago Bears.
NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Josh Brown, K: Converted all three field-goal attempts (35, 23 and 36 yards) and two PATs in the New York Giants' 23-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Graham Gano, K: Converted all three field-goal attempts (37, 31 and 50 yards) and three PATs in the Carolina Panthers' 30-15 win over the St. Louis Rams.
Devin Hester, KR: Returned a punt 81 yards for a touchdown in the Chicago Bears' 45-41 loss to the Washington Redskins.
Andy Lee, P: Averaged 46.7 yards per punt and placed three punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line in the San Francisco 49ers' 31-17 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Kassim Osgood, WR: Recovered a muffed punt in the end zone for a touchdown in the San Francisco 49ers' 31-17 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Marcus Sherels, PR: Returned a punt 86 yards for a touchdown and finished with 119 yards on four returns in the Minnesota Vikings' 23-7 loss to the New York Giants.