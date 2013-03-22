AFC free agency winners and losers

New England Patriots: The Patriots are "winners" this month because they get to play the three teams above twice a year. Losing Wes Welker hurts, but Danny Amendola can do many of the same things. (And play on the outside.) The team kept cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Kyle Arrington for cheap. Safety Adrian Wilson is a perfect Patriot if he has anything left. Bringing back right tackle Sebastian Vollmer would make the month look a lot better.