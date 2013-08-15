AFC East Preview: Not buying Miami Dolphins hype

I was more down on the Buffalo Bills' chances than my cohorts, but this is a team that should be fascinating to watch if nothing else. No one knows exactly what kind of offense coach Doug Marrone will run, but we expect it to be very fast. C.J. Spiller, Marquise Goodwin and T.J. Graham all can fly, while Stevie Johnson and Robert Woods make tough catches. It's just tough to expect a rookie quarterback (or Kevin Kolb) to spearhead a successful rebuilding project. (The defense is trying out yet another big scheme change.) This entire season in Buffalo will be measured on EJ Manuel's development.