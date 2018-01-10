Adventures in NFL Research notes: Divisional Round

The Eagles might be the first No. 1 seed in the history of the NFL playoffs that can accurately play the "Nobody Believes In Us!" card. With Carson Wentz, the Eagles were a clear favorite in the NFC. Without him, they appear lost. That was more or less confirmed for many in the football cognoscenti when Nick Foles cratered in the final two weeks of the regular season. Foles completed fewer than half his passes in that stretch, averaged 4.2 yards per attempt (Sub Gabbert Zone!) and posted a passer rating south of 50. It was bad enough to completely erase the good vibes engendered from his four-touchdown debut against the wretched Giants in Week 15.