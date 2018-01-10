QB Index, Divisional Round: Trustworthiness rankings

The best defensive player in football, Aaron Donald, had the best game of his life Saturday (according to Pro Football Focus grades) and it wasn't nearly enough for the Rams to beat the Falcons. That's the power of a playoff-tested quarterback.

Matt Ryan elevated his play in Los Angeles partly by not allowing Donald to make plays, admirably avoiding mistakes. On an evening when Atlanta's offensive line was thoroughly dominated, Ryan made his teammates look better by stepping away from quick pressure. The reigning NFL MVP didn't come close to throwing an interception, even though his receivers were rarely open early in the down. The Falcons had to adjust their game plan because they couldn't perform conventional dropback passes, and Ryan responded by creating a number of plays on his own to keep drives alive.

Ryan is one of four trustworthy, proven veteran quarterbacks playing in the Divisional Round. All four go up against younger quarterbacks with significantly shorter resumes. In this week's edition of the QB Index, I'm ranking the remaining signal-callers left playing by their trustworthiness heading into the best weekend of the NFL season.

1 Ben Roethlisberger QB Steelers

The conventional wisdom about Roethlisberger as a young player was that he would age poorly when he could no longer swat away defenders like a dad who's a little too serious about besting his kids in driveway basketball. His movement skills have eroded, yet I see a 35-year-old quarterback at the height of his powers. Roethlisberger has the best mix of electric current play and playoff experience of any quarterback left.



2017 regular-season stats: 15 games | 64.2 pct | 4,251 pass yds | 7.6 ypa | 28 pass TD | 14 INT Big Ben has the most difficult matchup this week, but no quarterback played better over the second half of the season. His meltdown against the Jaguars back in Week 5, which contained its share of bad luck, was his last negatively graded game for my weekly QB Index exercise . The deep attempts he wasmissing early in the season are now on point. His touch passes are sublime and he's done an excellent job getting his secondary receivers -- like tight end Vance McDonald -- involved.The conventional wisdom about Roethlisberger as a young player was that he would age poorly when he could no longer swat away defenders like a dad who's a little too serious about besting his kids in driveway basketball. His movement skills have eroded, yet I see a 35-year-old quarterback at the height of his powers. Roethlisberger has the best mix of electric current playplayoff experience of any quarterback left.15 games | 64.2 pct | 4,251 pass yds | 7.6 ypa | 28 pass TD | 14 INT

3 Drew Brees QB Saints





2017 regular-season stats: 16 games | 72.0 pct | 4,334 pass yds | 8.1 ypa | 23 pass TD | 8 INT | 2 rush TD Sunday's vintage performance from Brees didn't come out of nowhere. He's been stealthily efficient all season, with a notable uptick over his last four games. When a big play presents itself, Brees is consistently on point. His timing and anticipation on throws, especially when going to No. 1 receiver Michael Thomas , shows a level of precision reminiscent of Peyton Manning.This was a controlled season from Brees, with a higher floor and lower ceiling each week because the Saints ' defense and running game were so improved. The defense doesn't look nearly as improved lately, though. In a matchup against a talented and well-coached Vikings D that forces opponents to slowly execute down the field, Brees and coach Sean Payton could prove to be Minnesota's worst nightmare. The Saints are experts at taking what the defense gives them and striking when weakness presents itself.As receiver Ted Ginn put it Sunday night in a raucous Saints locker room, with a jaunty hat and postgame cane in hand: "With a quarterback like Drew, no matter if you are in or out of the game, you're still in the game."16 games | 72.0 pct | 4,334 pass yds | 8.1 ypa | 23 pass TD | 8 INT | 2 rush TD

4 Matt Ryan QB Falcons

2017 regular-season stats: 16 games | 64.7 pct | 4,095 pass yds | 7.7 ypa | 20 pass TD | 12 INT | 143 rush yds | 0 rush TD Pro Football Reference noted Tuesday that Ryan's numbers in six playoff starts since 2012 are bananas: 70.7 percent completion rate, 16 TDs, 3 INTs, 9.16 yards per attempt.Ryan is peaking at the right time. His performance against Carolina in Week 17 , when he had to make a lot of plays on his own to compensate for a leaky offensive line, was very similar to last Saturday's effort in Los Angeles . His pocket movement is almost more Brady-like than Brady. Atlanta has evolved into a ball-control offense that kicks a lot of field goals and lets a fast-flowing defense do the rest. It's a recipe that could prove just as effective as last season's shock-and-awe approach.16 games | 64.7 pct | 4,095 pass yds | 7.7 ypa | 20 pass TD | 12 INT | 143 rush yds | 0 rush TD

5 Case Keenum QB Vikings

2017 regular-season stats: 15 games | 67.6 pct | 3,547 pass yds | 7.4 ypa | 22 pass TD | 7 INT | 160 rush yds | 1 rush TD It's been a while since Keenum and the Vikings faced quality competition, although it's not Keenum's fault that his team rolled over its final three opponents by a combined score of 73-17 before a well-earned bye. That soft spot in the schedule came after thriving during the crucible of a four-game stretch against the Rams Falcons and Panthers which proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that Keenum wasn't losing his job. The playoffs are uncharted territory for Keenum, but this entire season has been uncharted territory.In a worst-case scenario, some of the near-interceptions Keenum got away with all season could turn into actual interceptions against a talented New Orleans secondary. The Saints will surely send some creative pressure packages at him because their one-man pass rush is unlikely to get consistent heat otherwise. Whereas Ryan buys time with subtle movement in the pocket, Keenum is an expert scrambler before delivering mid-range slingshots like a younger Philip Rivers . There is a delicate balance of how aggressive to be on those freewheeling plays, a balance Keenum has maintained beautifully all season.15 games | 67.6 pct | 3,547 pass yds | 7.4 ypa | 22 pass TD | 7 INT | 160 rush yds | 1 rush TD

