Adrian Wilson signs with New England Patriots

Published: Mar 15, 2013 at 12:48 PM
Chris Wesseling

Safety wasn't high on the New England Patriots' list of priorities entering free agency, but they were in the market for depth after losing Patrick Chung to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Patriots' depth came in the form of five-time Pro Bowl selection Adrian Wilson who signed with the New England Patriots on Friday, a source confirmed to NFL.com's Albert Breer. Breer later reported the contract is for three years.

Mike Jurecki of XTRA 910 Phoenix first reported the news.

A 162-game starter across 12 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, Wilson will turn 34-years-old in October. After a fine season in 2011, he was removed from nickel packages ostensibly due to coverage deficiencies last season.

As a box safety, Wilson likely will be charged with early-down duties in New England, giving way to Steve Gregory or Tavon Wilson in obvious passing situations. It's a role that Rodney Harrison filled effectively at the same stage of his career.

UPDATE: NFL.com's Albert Breer reported Tuesday that Wilson's deal is worth $5 million. Wilson gets a $1 million signing bonus, base salaries of $1 million, $1.5 million and $1.5 million.

