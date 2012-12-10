Adrian Wilson says he won't quit on Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals strong safety Adrian Wilson has spent his entire 12-year career in the desert, but after Sunday's 58-0 dismantling at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks, he sees the writing on the wall.
Jeremiah: Banner day in NFC East
"This is the lowest of the low, to be quite honest with you," Wilson said, according to The Arizona Republic. "Something like this will make you not want to play anymore."
Wilson's playing time has decreased progressively, leading him to question his future with the franchise.
"(It) definitely makes me ponder about my future," Wilson said. "I love the guys that I play with, and I love this organization. It's tough to take right now."
After a 4-0 start to the season, the Cardinals have dropped nine consecutive games -- culminating in Sunday's embarrassing loss -- and will look toward next season by evaluating younger players. Whatever his future brings, Wilson will look to help the only NFL franchise he has known try to shake the stink of the last nine games.
"I think guys still look up to me and look up to the way that I work," he said. "I'm not a hard guy to read. I wear my emotions on my sleeves, and I try my best to just go out and practice hard.
"We have three more games left, and I'm going to try my best, to play those three games hard and see what happens after that."