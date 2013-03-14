Adrian Wilson, John Abraham set to visit Patriots

Free-agent tracker
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported that former Arizona Cardinals safety Adrian Wilson will visit, according to a source briefed on his plans. Meanwhile, NFL.com's Albert Breer reported that former Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Abraham also is scheduled for a visit, according to a source apprised of his plans.
Abraham, 35, had 10 sacks last season, but he's probably best-suited as a situational pass rusher at this stage of his career. His 122 career sacks rank him fifth on the NFL's all-time list.
Neither veteran was expected to command big dollars in this free-agent market. Patriots coach Bill Belichick has an affinity for established veterans who are in the back end of their careers. Wilson and Abraham certainly qualify as that.