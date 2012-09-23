Adrian Wilson, Jeremy Maclin inactive for Cardinals-Eagles game

Arizona Cardinals safety Adrian Wilson will be inactive in Sunday's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Wilson, who started the first two games of the season for the Cardinals, had been listed as questionable with an ankle and groin injury.
Cardinals quarterback John Skelton, who suffered an injury to his right ankle in the team's regular-season opener, also has been listed as inactive, meaning Kevin Kolb will start for Arizona.
Also ruled out for Arizona were wide receiver LaRon Byrd, tight end Todd Heap, guard Senio Kelemete, tackle Pat McQuistan and running back William Powell.
Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin will be inactive for the Eagles. He had been ruled out on Friday's injury report with a hip injury.
Also ruled out for the Eagles were tackle King Dunlap. wide receiver Riley Cooper, running back Dion Lewis, quarterback Trent Edwards, defensive end Vinny Curry and tackle/guard Nate Menkin.