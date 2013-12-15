 Skip to main content
Adrian Peterson won't be traded by Minnesota Vikings

Published: Dec 15, 2013 at 04:38 AM
Kevin Patra

Minnesota Vikings fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Adrian Peterson will not be traded, NFL Media columnist Michael Silver reported on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay Morning," according to two high-ranking team sources.

Ownership not only reveres Peterson, but it also believes his star power is essential as the Vikings prepare to open a new stadium in 2016. "They want him running through that tunnel," Silver said.

The Vikings understand that a running back with a ton of carries on his legs could experience a precipitous decline in production over the next couple of seasons. However, Vikings brass isn't worried about that possibility and wants him in Minnesota for the long haul.

Peterson would accept a trade if that was the road the Vikings decided to go down, a person close to him told Rapoport. However, A.P. doesn't want to leave Minnesota, despite the Dallas Cowboys talk

Trading Peterson always was a ludicrous idea for the Vikings. Turnarounds happen too quickly in the NFL to bail on a premier player. The haul Minnesota would receive for a running back wouldn't be enough to make it worth moving A.P. Let's not forget this is a team that was in the playoffs last season.

Good NFL teams work to collect game-changing talent. They don't trade it away.

We previewed every Week 15 game in the latest "Around The League Podcast."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

