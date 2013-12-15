Adrian Peterson won't be traded by Minnesota Vikings

Adrian Peterson will not be traded, NFL Media columnist Michael Silver reported on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay Morning," according to two high-ranking team sources.
Ownership not only reveres Peterson, but it also believes his star power is essential as the Vikings prepare to open a new stadium in 2016. "They want him running through that tunnel," Silver said.
Peterson would accept a trade if that was the road the Vikings decided to go down, a person close to him told Rapoport. However, A.P. doesn't want to leave Minnesota, despite the Dallas Cowboys talk.
Trading Peterson always was a ludicrous idea for the Vikings. Turnarounds happen too quickly in the NFL to bail on a premier player. The haul Minnesota would receive for a running back wouldn't be enough to make it worth moving A.P. Let's not forget this is a team that was in the playoffs last season.
Good NFL teams work to collect game-changing talent. They don't trade it away.