Adrian Peterson will play for Minnesota Vikings

Adrian Peterson returned to practice Friday after skipping Thursday's preparation to receive treatment on his injured foot, and he'll be back on the field Sunday after missing last week.
The Minnesota Vikings star running back will be back in action for his team against the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on "NFL GameDay First. Vikings coach Leslie Frazier previously listed Peterson as questionable for Sunday's game.
Frazier spoke optimistically Thursday about his running back's availability this week after Peterson missed last week's win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
"Based on what we saw (Wednesday), we should be fine. Unless something comes up that I don't foresee, he should be ready to go," Frazier said Thursday, via the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
Peterson said last weekend that he wanted to play, but he ultimately was held out.
"It's feeling pretty good," Peterson said. "Starting to gain more strength in it, can put pressure on it, it's feeling good."
"Based on today and if everything goes good tomorrow, he should be good to go on Sunday," Frazier said.