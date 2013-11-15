Adrian Peterson wants to stay with Minnesota Vikings

Earlier this year, Peterson's teammates dismissed the ludicrous idea that the Minnesota Vikings would trade AD. The running back reiterated Thursday he wants to remain with the Vikings.
"I definitely wouldn't mind playing here," Peterson told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "I feel like we have the right pieces, and we can continue to get some more pieces as well to help build this team and make us even stronger. ... So, no, (I don't want to go anywhere else)."
However, Peterson, who signed a $100 million contract extension in 2011, understood there is the possibility he could be moved in the offseason.
"I understand that," Peterson said. "I know this is a business and things like that happen. So if it happens, it happens. There's not much I can't handle. I'm sure someone will welcome me with open arms if they do decide to trade me. ... But it's a business, so if they trade me, then, hey."
If the Vikings put the NFL's best running back on the trading block while he's still in the prime of his career, it's safe to say the decision would be met by more than open arms around the league; there would be a weeklong celebratory party if teams were given the chance to pry Peterson from the Vikings.