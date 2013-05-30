Adrian Peterson wants more catches for Vikings in '13

After letting reporters know Wednesday that he was pretty much 100 percent healthy four months after hernia surgery, the running back said he wants to be a bigger part of the Vikings' pass attack.
Peterson said he appreciates the diversification of offensive weapons with the additions of Greg Jennings and Cordarrelle Patterson, but the NFL MVP remembers a time when he was used more out of the backfield.
"A lot of people have this misconception that Adrian cannot catch the ball, and that's so false," Peterson said Wednesday, via the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "They've really never thrown it to the running backs (here). But (Brett) Favre believed in us more, and he (was) checking it down to us and getting the ball into our hand in the open field."
In the two seasons with Favre helming the offense, Peterson had 436 and 341 receiving yards, respectively. Last season, Peterson had 217 yards, and hasn't had more than 268 receiving yards in a non-Favre season.
There is no question Peterson will be the focal point of the Vikings' offense; Jennings and Patterson were brought in to take advantage of all the loaded boxes defenses throw at the running back.
Peterson's astronomical rushing goal of 2,500 yards is ludicrous enough. Add in an insistence that Christian Ponder look his way a bit more out of the backfield, and he'd have a chance to destroy Darren Sproles' single-season all-purpose yards record of 2,696.