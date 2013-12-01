Adrian Peterson tops 10,000-yard mark in Vikings win

Adrian Peterson breached the 10,000-yard rushing mark and powered the Minnesota Vikings to a 10-point comeback in a 23-20 overtime victory against the Chicago Bears at the MSFC Metrodome.
Here is what else we learned:
- Peterson trampled, bulldozed, spun around and ate up Bears defenders en route to 211 yards. A.P. started slow and appeared to lack burst early, but the Minnesota running back's battering style took its toll on the Bears' shaky run defense. He essentially put the Vikings on his back in the fourth quarter. Peterson became the third-fastest NFL player to break the 10K rushing mark.
- Quarterback Matt Cassel looked much better running the Vikings' offense than Christian Ponder. After Ponder left with a possible concussion, Cassel was more decisive and on point with his passes. We can't see Ponder leading that game-tying drive at the end of regulation. Who else likes it when Cassel takes over? Greg Jennings. All three of the wide receiver's touchdowns this season are from Cassel.
- Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery was unguardable Sunday. He finished with 249 yards on 12 catches, including touchdowns of 80 and 46 yards. You aren't likely to see a more ridiculous catch than the second touchdown snag. Teams continue to roll coverage at Brandon Marshall instead of Jeffery. That strategy has a serious flaw.
- Quarterback Josh McCown performed OK for the Bears. However, this game epitomized why he will go back to the bench when Jay Cutler is healthy. Too many drives stalled in Vikings territory.
- Minnesota tight end Rhett Ellison should have been the goat of the game after a dropped touchdown-turned-interception in the fourth quarter and a critical facemask penalty in overtime.