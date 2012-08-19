Adrian Peterson to play for Vikings vs. Chargers?

Minnesota Vikings coach Leslie Frazier told reporters Sunday he wouldn't rule out Peterson playing in Friday's preseason game against the San Diego Chargers.
"We'll probably just see how he does with some of the stuff that we'll give him and probably make a determination by Tuesday or Wednesday if we want to do any more," Frazier said, via 1500ESPN.com.
Peterson returned to the practice field a week ago Sunday, and practiced in pads on Tuesday and Wednesday. But Peterson remains very much covered in bubble wrap at this stage, to the extent that Vikings defenders were warned last week they'd be cut if they made contact with the franchise star.
Peterson said Sunday he'd be open to adding more physicality to practices this week.
"To be honest with you, it really wouldn't matter either way," Peterson said. "I feel like I'll be ready to roll."
"We're going to give him a little bit more each day, see how he responds and continue to determine what's the next step," Frazier said. "Just go day to day. We have some ideas of how we want to approach it, but a lot of it depends on how he feels with some of the things we're going to give him this week."
The Vikings have shown no hestitancy to put Peterson on the fast track, but it would be stunning to see the running back in live game action this week. It's more likely he'll debut in Minnesota's final preseason game on Aug. 30 -- exactly eight months to the day he had his left knee reconstructed.