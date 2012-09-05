Adrian Peterson sees more contact in Vikings practice

Minnesota Vikings coach Leslie Frazier is ready to pull the training wheels off Adrian Peterson -- sort of.
The team has yet to declare their All-Pro running back ready for Sunday's season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but Peterson saw heavier contact in Wednesday's practice, Tom Pelissero of ESPN Twin Cities reported.
Frazier clarified that defenders are still forbidden to tackle Peterson or hit him below the waist, but the Vikings want their star running back to be treated like everyone else on the heels of reconstructive knee surgery.