Around the League

Presented By

Adrian Peterson's record pursuit not Vikings' top goal

Published: Dec 20, 2012 at 02:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Adrian Peterson's quest for the NFL's single-season rushing record has overshadowed the Minnesota Vikings turning around their wayward season over the last two weeks. Back-to-back wins over the Chicago Bears and St. Louis Rams put the Vikings at 8-6 and right in the middle of the NFC wild-card race.

Adrian Peterson

No matter what happens the rest of the way, the Vikings' season should be viewed as a success. But Christian Ponder says Peterson's record is not the goal.

"That is not really our focus," the Vikings' quarterback told "NFL AM" on Thursday. "Obviously our focus is to keep our wild-card spot that we have right now, and making the playoffs is our No. 1 goal. But we obviously really want Adrian to get that record and we are going to keep handing the ball off to him, and if he keeps doing what he's doing, especially the past eight games, then hopefully he'll achieve that record.

"I think it's important for him, and it's important for us, for him to get that."

The smart folks at Accuscore project Peterson to gain 268 yards over the final two weeks, which would leave him 26 yards short of Eric Dickerson's record. There is a lot of optimism Peterson can break the record, in part because the Houston Texans' defense doesn't look as stout as in the past.

Brooks: Adrian Peterson's secret

Adrian Peterson and the Vikings have found a major weakness in NFL defenses. Bucky Brooks explains with Coaches Film. More ...

Vick Ballard of the Indianapolis Colts kept getting to the edge against the Texanslast week on the way to 105 yards (on just 18 carries). The New England Patriots ran for 130 yards the previous week. Houston is 13th in the NFL in yards per carry allowed. The Green Bay Packers, the Vikings' final regular-season opponent, also have an average run defense.

Getting Peterson the record might not be the Vikings' primary focus, but there's plenty of reason to believe he'll break it anyway.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW