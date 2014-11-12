Adrian Peterson's appeals hearing set for Monday

Adrian Peterson's appeals hearing to be removed from the Commissioner's Exempt list has been set for Monday, a league spokesperson confirmed to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport on Wednesday. Rapoport added Thursday that it will take place at 2 p.m. ET via conference call, according to a source infomed of the situation.
The NFL Players Association on Monday filed an expedited, non-injury grievance on behalf of Peterson that seeks immediate reinstatement for the Minnesota Vikings running back.
On Nov. 4, Peterson pleaded no contest to one count of misdemeanor reckless assault. He was placed on probation and was issued a $4,000 fine and 80 hours of community service in addition to enrollment in parenting classes.
"I'm sorry for my actions," Peterson said on Nov. 4. "I love my son more than any one of you can even imagine. I'm looking forward to and I'm anxious to continue my relationship with my child. I'm just glad this is over, I can put this behind me and me and my family can move forward."
Rapoport said on Sunday's NFL GameDay Morning that while Peterson is facing a six-game suspension under the league's personal-conduct policy, his punishment would likely be shorter than that with a compromise based on time served and loss of pay. Rapoport noted that Peterson might return in December.
"The big problem, one big problem, is that there is an internal battle with the Minnesota Vikings," Rapoport said. "Some of their executives are divided on whether they want Adrian Peterson back immediately."