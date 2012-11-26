Around the League

Adrian Peterson's absence from bus labeled 'a big deal'

Published: Nov 26, 2012 at 06:41 AM

Adrian Peterson might be super-human on the football field, but time waits for no one. Neither does the team bus.

A day after the Minnesota Vikings running back reportedly took a cab to Soldier Field on Sunday, coach Leslie Frazier shared his thoughts on the incident.

"We talked and it has not been something that's come up in the past," Frazier said during his Monday news conference. "We definitely have talked. Anytime your leader is not where he is supposed to be, it's not good. I talk to our team all the time about being where you're supposed to be and being where you're supposed to be on time. It's a big deal."

NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported Sunday that Peterson arrived at Soldier Field at 10:23 a.m. CT, about an hour and a half before kickoff. Peterson flagged down a cab outside the team hotel shortly after 10 a.m., according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Frazier didn't provide a specific reason why Peterson didn't ride with the team, but said he hopes it's not a future issue. Frazier was asked when he knew Peterson wasn't going to be on the bus.

"When we left," Frazier said, drawing laughter. "He's Adrian Peterson, so I know if he's on or not on."

Transportation issues aside, Peterson went over 100 yards for the fifth-straight game in the 28-10 loss to the Chicago Bears. His 1,236 rushing yards leads the NFL.

