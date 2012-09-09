Adrian Peterson returns as Minnesota Vikings top Jacksonville Jaguars in OT

NOTES: Peterson passed Robert Smith into first place on Minnesota's all-time rushing list, with 6,836 yards in his 74th career game. The Vikings showed a videotaped congratulatory message from Smith, who played eight seasons for the Vikings, on the scoreboard. ... Jennings had 31 yards on eight carries. Mularkey said his injury wasn't serious. ... Attendance was announced at 56,607, ending Minnesota's sellout streak that began in 1998. But the Vikings used a new NFL rule this year to lower their sales mark to 90 percent for avoiding a local TV blackout. ... The Vikings are 4-1 all-time vs. the Jaguars, losing here in 2001. This was their first season opener since 2007 at home, where they went 1-7 last year.