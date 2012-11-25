Adrian Peterson reportedly takes cab to Soldier Field

Editor's note: A previous version of this story erroneously reported that Adrian Peterson missed the Minnesota Vikings' team bus. NFL Network's Stacey Dales had reported only that Peterson arrived at Soldier Field an hour and a half before kickoff, not that he missed the bus.
The Minnesota Vikings running back generated alarm when he wasn't on the caravan that dropped off his teammates at Soldier Field before Sunday's game with the Chicago Bears.
NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported Peterson arrived separately at 10:23 a.m. CT, an hour and a half before kickoff. The NFL's leading rusher flagged down a cab outside the team hotel shortly after 10 a.m., according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Risky move. Some Chicago cabbies wouldn't have been so generous with the timing.
Peterson was suited up and ready to roll for the NFC North showdown.
UPDATE: Peterson ran for 108 yards on 18 carries in the Vikings' 28-10 loss, and coach Leslie Frazier said afterward that he'd talk to his star running back about Sunday's situation.
"There is something that Adrian and I need to talk about regarding getting to the stadium," Frazier said, via The Associated Press.