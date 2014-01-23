Around the League

Adrian Peterson, Rams' Jake Long undergo surgery

Adrian Peterson is in for repairs.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Minnesota Vikings running back was expected to undergo groin surgery Thursday morning, according to a source close to Peterson. The team later confirmed Peterson underwent successful groin surgery and that the running back is expected to make a full recovery in six weeks.

This marks the third consecutive year Peterson has had surgery in the offseason. He underwent ACL reconstruction surgery on his knee in 2012 and sports hernia surgery in 2013. The most recent procedure is considered to be more minor for the 28-year-old, who was NFL MVP last season.

Speaking of ACL surgery, St. Louis Rams left tackle Jake Long has undergone reconstructive surgery on his knee, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Long suffered the injury in Week 16, but he waited four weeks so his torn MCL could heal.

Long was ranked the seventh-best left tackle in football this season, according to Pro Football Focus. He signed a four-year, $34 million contract with the Rams last March after spending his first five seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

Peterson should be ready in plenty of time for Vikings' organized team activities. Long's status is less certain, though there is optimism he will be ready for the start of the 2014 season.

