Adrian Peterson questionable for Minnesota Vikings

The week for Adrian Peterson started with concerns that he might miss the rest of the season. Now he might not even miss a game.
Minnesota Vikings coach Leslie Frazier announced Friday that Peterson is questionable with a foot injury for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. His backup Toby Gerhart also is questionable for the game. Frazier indicated Peterson would be a game-time decision.
Peterson and Gerhart both did light drills at Friday's practice. Frazier indicated that Peterson's stride looked good.
"He looked far better than I anticipated," Frazier said. "It was impressive, when you consider the initial diagnosis. He's unique."
Peterson has a habit of beating medical projections. If he and Gerhart can't play, Matt Asiata would get the start.