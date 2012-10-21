Adrian Peterson puts Minnesota Vikings on his back

We already knew Adrian Peterson still was a playmaker for the Minnesota Vikings. Now we know he can carry the team all by himself if necessary.
On a day when Christian Ponder finished with just 58 passing yards, Peterson ran for 153 yards and one touchdown in the Vikings' 21-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Peterson has had productive games since his return from reconstructive knee surgery, but this might be the first week we can safely say the four-time Pro Bowl pick is all the way back. His mix of speed and power is unequaled among players at his position. Both traits were on display against a very strong Cardinals defense.
Peterson has been kept on a pitch count this season, carrying the ball 17 times or fewer in four games. He had 23 carries Sunday, and we could see that number become more of a baseline as the season progresses.
Peterson is cresting just when the Vikings need him most. Ponder has throw six interceptions in the past three weeks. He went 1-of-7 passing for 4 yards in the second half Sunday.
If the 5-2 Vikings are going to continue this unlikely run to the playoffs, they will need Peterson to put the offense on his back. Sunday's victory represented a very promising indicator on that front.