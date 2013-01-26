Adrian Peterson or Peyton Manning: Who is your NFL MVP?

Published: Jan 25, 2013 at 07:38 PM

The night before Super Bowl XLVII, the NFL will salute its best players and plays from the 2012 season with "NFL Honors," a star-studded football and entertainment event at the Mahalia Jackson Theatre in New Orleans. Just like last year, Alec Baldwin will host the proceedings, which will be broadcast on CBS at 9 p.m. ET on Feb. 2.

One of the awards that will be presented on that Saturday night is the 2012 Most Valuable Player. Who gets your vote for NFL MVP?

  • Adam Schein NFL.com

  • As an actual voter, the choice was easy: Peterson

I am one of the 50 voters for The Associated Press' NFL awards, and I didn't hesitate: The 2012 NFL MVP is Adrian Peterson.

Factor in the recovery from major knee surgery. Factor in his quarterback and receivers, and how opposing teams stacked the box and knew the Minnesota Vikings were going to run. Think about your expectations for the Vikes in the preseason. And look at how clutch he was in Week 16 against the Texans and Week 17 against the Packers, propelling Minny to the playoffs.

This was one of the greatest seasons ever by a running back.

  • Daniel Jeremiah NFL.com

  • Manning's profound impact on Denver can't be denied

Peyton Manning would receive my MVP vote. He elevated the entire Denver Broncos team with a combination of his play and leadership. He put up the necessary statistics to back up his value, while also leading his team to the AFC's top seed.

There are several worthy candidates (Adrian Peterson, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers), but I believe Manning is the right choice for the award.

  • Brian Billick NFL Network

  • Peterson had my support for a time, but Peyton's my final answer

I have argued on behalf of Adrian Peterson in the past, but in the end, I think the award goes to Peyton Manning. He lived up to all the offseason pressure of being courted by multiple teams as the biggest free-agent since Reggie White -- not to mention overcoming what could have easily been a career-ending neck surgery.

Plus, the award has gone to a quarterback the past five years, so we might as well stay on trend.

  • Charley Casserly NFL.com

  • Peterson's body of work more impressive than any quarterback's campaign

My top candidates are Adrian Peterson, Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. All of them deserve the honor. Rodgers led the NFL in passer rating and led the Green Bay Packers to a division title -- accomplishing these feats with a below-average rushing attack and while getting sacked more than any other QB in the NFL. Brady and Manning both had outstanding years, too. My MVP, though, is Peterson. He came within 9 yards of breaking the single-season rushing record. Not only that, he carried the 10-6 Vikings to the playoffs almost single-handedly. His quarterback's passer rating was 21st in the NFL, so he did not get a lot of help from the aerial attack. Entering the season, I viewed Minnesota as a five-win team, probably a year away from making the postseason.

The three QBs all had great years, but none of them had a near record-breaking campaign. In fact, Peterson did break the record for most rushing yards over an eight-game span with 1,313.

  • Elliot Harrison NFL.com

  • I was riding the Manning bandwagon, but Peterson took this award down the stretch

I was on the Peyton Manning bandwagon all season. But seeing Adrian Peterson turn it up a notch down the stretch -- when the Vikings needed their best player to do just that -- was special. Every time Peterson walked on the field, he was the best player on it.

Manning took an 8-8 Broncos team to new heights this season, but as a quarterback, he had much more control over his circumstances. Peterson had none; defenses knew he was getting the ball -- they were geared up to stop him, and still couldn't do it. At the end of the day, he gained over 2,000 yards on a one-dimensional club that made the playoffs, saving his best performances for when the Vikes had to have them.

  • Adam Rank NFL.com

  • Peyton will probably win it, but AD deserves it

Peyton Manning is likely going to win the MVP award. But in reality, he took the Broncos, who reached the divisional round of the playoffs last season, and led them to ... the divisional round of the playoffs. What Andrew Luck did with Peyton's old team, the Indianapolis Colts, was more impressive.

My vote for MVP goes to Adrian Peterson, who carried Minnesota on his back. Seriously, the Vikings lost Percy Harvin and had Christian Ponder at quarterback. If that doesn't earn AD the award, nothing will.

Rapoport: Bruce to the rescue?

ian_rapoport_120405_65.jpg

Bruce Arians helped get a fast turnaround in Indy in 2012. Can he do the same in Arizona in 2013? Ian Rapoport explores. More ...

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Most vulnerable NFL division champions in 2022: Chiefs, Cowboys in trouble?

How secure are Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC West? NFL analysts debate the NFL's most vulnerable division winners heading toward the 2022 NFL season.

news

Which current NFL player would you most like to see in the broadcast booth one day?

We learned on Tuesday that Tom Brady is headed to the broadcast booth after he retires from the NFL. Which other current player do you most want to see in the booth one day? NFL analysts debate!

news

2022 NFL schedule: Which teams should receive the most prime-time game assignments?

The Cowboys and Chiefs each played in a league-high six prime-time contests in 2021. Which NFL teams deserve to be featured most frequently in these marquee game slots in 2022? Let's debate!

news

Which game should kick off the 2022 NFL season? Bills-Rams among options

With the unveiling of the 2022 NFL schedule just around the corner, NFL.com analysts debate which team they'd want to see face the Super Bowl champion Rams in the NFL Kickoff Game.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be?

Just 32 players will be selected on the opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, but the talent runs far deeper. So, which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be? NFL Network analysts have four players in mind.

news

Would a Super Bowl LVI win make Rams QB Matthew Stafford a Hall of Famer?

Would a victory in Super Bowl LVI make Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford a Hall of Famer? Steve Mariucci and Nate Burleson are split. See how six NFL analysts answered.

news

2021 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Many NFL fan bases have celebrated a Super Bowl victory, but there are 12 franchises that have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Which fan base is most deserving of a Super Bowl title his season? Let's debate!

news

2021 NFL season: Which offseason trade will be most impactful?

How much will Julio Jones elevate the Titans' offense? Can Matthew Stafford make the Rams a contender once again? Our analysts offer their predictions on the offseason trade that will be most impactful in 2021.

news

2021 NFL season: Which non-QB rookie will have the biggest impact?

Will former LSU teammates Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase create more magic together in 2021 now that they've been reunited on the Bengals? NFL analysts weigh in on which non-QB rookie will make the biggest impact in the upcoming season.

news

2021 NFL season: Which head coach has the best chance to win his first Super Bowl?

Nine current NFL head coaches have won a Super Bowl, leaving 23 others still searching for the elusive Lombardi Trophy. Who has the best chance to win his first Super Bowl in the upcoming season? Let's debate!

news

Which QB drafted No. 1 overall will win most games in 2021 NFL season?

There are eight potential NFL starting quarterbacks who entered the league as a No. 1 overall draft pick. Which player will win the most games in 2021? Let's debate!

news

2021 NFL season: Which QB matchup are you most anticipating?

Tom Brady versus Cam Newton is one of the most compelling QB matchups we'll see during the 2021 NFL season, but it's not the only enticing one. Which QB clashes are our analysts most anticipating this year? Four different battles receive at least one vote.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW