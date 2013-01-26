Adrian Peterson or Peyton Manning: Who is your NFL MVP?

My top candidates are Adrian Peterson, Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. All of them deserve the honor. Rodgers led the NFL in passer rating and led the Green Bay Packers to a division title -- accomplishing these feats with a below-average rushing attack and while getting sacked more than any other QB in the NFL. Brady and Manning both had outstanding years, too. My MVP, though, is Peterson. He came within 9 yards of breaking the single-season rushing record. Not only that, he carried the 10-6 Vikings to the playoffs almost single-handedly. His quarterback's passer rating was 21st in the NFL, so he did not get a lot of help from the aerial attack. Entering the season, I viewed Minnesota as a five-win team, probably a year away from making the postseason.