Adrian Peterson offers Robert Griffin III rehab tips

We can all agree that Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson is a freak of nature, right? The second most single-season rushing yards in NFL history after blowing out his ACL and MCL is just not normal.
People immediately wondered if Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III could have a similar recovery after he tore his ACL and LCL. Peterson warned against that thinking at the time. The 2013 NFL MVP, however, is willing to help RG3.
NFL Network's Alex Flanagan reported that Peterson gave Griffin his phone number Saturday night so he could share his rehab tips.
Now that's a gesture. And it shows, again, how well-liked Griffin is by just about everyone he interacts with.
Again, Peterson is a freak so those tips might not help. But Griffin certainly will take the advice. The Redskins hope it works.